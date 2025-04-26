Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stake Raised by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,164 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,194 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SNV opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $59.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $573.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Further Reading

