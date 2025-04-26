Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Unloaded Rep. George Whitesides

Representative George Whitesides (D-California) recently sold shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). In a filing disclosed on April 23rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in Chubb stock on March 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “GEORGE WHITESIDES INDIVIDUAL” account.

Representative George Whitesides also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) on 3/25/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/24/2025.

Chubb Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE CB opened at $279.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $243.14 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.12. The company has a market capitalization of $111.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total transaction of $3,605,943.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,120,374.04. The trade was a 13.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.79.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in Chubb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Whitesides

George Whitesides (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 27th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Whitesides (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 27th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

George Whitesides earned a bachelor’s degree in public and international affairs from Princeton University in 1996 and a master’s degree in remote sensing and GIS from the University of Cambridge in 2000. His career experience includes working as the chief of staff for NASA during the administration of President Barack Obama (D) and the CEO of human spaceflight company Virgin Galactic. Whitesides co-founded Megafire Action, an organization dedicated to responding to wildfires. Whitesides co-chaired the Antelope Valley Covid-19 Task Force and joined the Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise (AV EDGE) as a board member.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

