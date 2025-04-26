TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Raises Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 145.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 715 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 56 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total value of $4,022,981.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,734 shares in the company, valued at $46,772,561.06. The trade was a 7.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total value of $3,714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,477. The trade was a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,030 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $523.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 86.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $452.57 and a 1 year high of $661.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $577.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $593.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.22. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $562.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.67.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

