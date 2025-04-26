TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $402,000 Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.39.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 2.6 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.31. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.14%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

