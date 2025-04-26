Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $3.20 Million Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,186 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,051 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,574,973 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,036,603,000 after buying an additional 214,060 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Antero Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,661,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $689,135,000 after buying an additional 2,201,429 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Antero Resources by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,829,263 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $414,628,000 after buying an additional 1,274,760 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,020,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,851,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $99,940,000 after acquiring an additional 186,727 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 110.41 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $42.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,568,000. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AR. TD Cowen raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Williams Trading set a $48.00 price objective on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

Read Our Latest Report on AR

Antero Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.