TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Purchases New Shares in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Kaiser Aluminum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $3,878,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 447,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,461,000 after acquiring an additional 49,948 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 431,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,355,000 after acquiring an additional 219,827 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KALU. Wolfe Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.60. The company has a market cap of $976.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $102.42.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.91. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.32%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.