Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $114.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.24. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $254.15.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster bought 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,302,271.39. This trade represents a 3.42 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,112.50. This trade represents a 18.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

