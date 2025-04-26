Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,048.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NOW. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,003.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $986.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,032.94.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:NOW opened at $946.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $838.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $967.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.64, for a total value of $2,351,920.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,883,148.32. This represents a 5.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 292 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total transaction of $297,124.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,080,123.85. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,250 shares of company stock worth $19,853,273. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 620.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

