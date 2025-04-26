Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Trading Down 8.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) were down 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 3,378,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 11,576,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Microvast in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.
Microvast Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Microvast by 559.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 231,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Microvast Company Profile
Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
