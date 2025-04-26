Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Trading Down 8.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) were down 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 3,378,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 11,576,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Microvast in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Microvast Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Microvast by 559.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 231,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Further Reading

