Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,174,227 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,085,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,174,227 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $36,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 136,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 76,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 43,458 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,510,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,101,000 after buying an additional 715,668 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.08. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,000. This trade represents a 3.31 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

