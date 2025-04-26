Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.19% of Trimble worth $33,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $153,702.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,529.98. This represents a 17.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

