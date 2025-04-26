Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,036,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,213 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 1.03% of Plains GP worth $37,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Plains GP by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 8,120.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGP stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 286.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

