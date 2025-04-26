Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 680,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 1.24% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $31,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.01.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

