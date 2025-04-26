Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $30.68 Million Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 835,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,224 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $30,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $219,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,758 shares in the company, valued at $988,339.36. This represents a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $39.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $41.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

