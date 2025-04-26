Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 7,509 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 651,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,509 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $32,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $62.34 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.32.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.