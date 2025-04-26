Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $34.02 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,039 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $34,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,256,609. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.16, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.91. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $47.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 688.00%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

