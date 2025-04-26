Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $38.81 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.11% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $38,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 95,221 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 352.8% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $104.02 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.38.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

