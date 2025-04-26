Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 27 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $42,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at $3,020,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CACC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Elliott sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,731,270. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.97, for a total value of $1,547,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,698.64. This represents a 49.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACC opened at $483.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 20.33 and a quick ratio of 20.33. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $409.22 and a 1-year high of $614.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.06.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $2.47. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

