Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $41.77 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Hubbell worth $41,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Hubbell by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Hubbell by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total transaction of $452,865.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $360.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $346.66 and its 200-day moving average is $406.14. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $299.43 and a 1 year high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HUBB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $430.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.38.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

