Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 160,382 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 160,382 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $38,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 203,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,720,000 after buying an additional 14,516 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $215.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.73.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $143.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $214.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.70%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,490.95. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

