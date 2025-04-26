Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $29.66 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,147 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.16% of International Paper worth $29,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in International Paper by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in International Paper by 313.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $60.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.53.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on International Paper from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

