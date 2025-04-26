IHT Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of UL opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.85. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.5151 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Unilever

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.