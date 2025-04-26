Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $398,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 97,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,869,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.56.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $420.13 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.12 and a fifty-two week high of $531.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $460.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.73 million. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

