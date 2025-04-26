Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Position Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.13% of Arch Capital Group worth $43,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $90.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $116.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,093. The trade was a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

