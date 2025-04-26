IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,616 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in Diageo by 88,407.3% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,465,000 after buying an additional 8,104,301 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC increased its position in Diageo by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 242,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in Diageo by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DEO opened at $110.73 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.72 and a 1-year high of $144.27. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 46.42%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

