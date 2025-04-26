Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Lifted by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,495,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,466 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,570,000 after purchasing an additional 871,218 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,644.5% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 874,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,224,000 after purchasing an additional 859,605 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average is $59.87. The stock has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.