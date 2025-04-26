IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,416.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 20,682 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS MTUM opened at $206.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $229.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.06 and a 200-day moving average of $209.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

