IHT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

MetLife Trading Down 0.8 %

MetLife stock opened at $75.23 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.82.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.02%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

