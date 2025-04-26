T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $653,160,000 after purchasing an additional 876,182 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,678,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 737.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 49,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $232.77 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.62 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

