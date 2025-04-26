OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $1,214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,090,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.39.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $60.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.43. The company has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $5,057,080.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,011.38. This represents a 54.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $2,634,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,846 shares in the company, valued at $16,293,876.94. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,316 shares of company stock worth $11,484,440. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

