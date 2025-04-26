SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $21,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN opened at $40.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average is $41.52. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $42.09.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

