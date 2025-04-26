IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $621,000 in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGCP. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 963,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after buying an additional 96,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $538,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.37. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.0921 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

