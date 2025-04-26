IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $621,000 in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGCP. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 963,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after buying an additional 96,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $538,000.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.37. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Short Sellers Gave Up on These 3 Names Recently
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Boring Stocks Outperforming the Market This Year
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- If You Wanted To Buy AbbVie and Didn’t, There’s Still Time To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.