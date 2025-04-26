OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $18,431,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,516,979.20. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $13,293,565.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,120,802.68. The trade was a 46.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,925 shares of company stock worth $42,973,845 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $239.42 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $279.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.09.

Get Our Latest Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.