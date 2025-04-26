Stifel Financial Corp Has $20.83 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 113.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,279 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.23% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $20,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,417,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 289,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 50,468 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 119.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 45,784 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 299,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,978,000 after purchasing an additional 63,542 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.71. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.