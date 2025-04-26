Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $19,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,630,798.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,459,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,223,853,000 after acquiring an additional 142,450,266 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $495,086,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,133,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,883,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,036,000 after purchasing an additional 424,893 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,837,000 after buying an additional 387,923 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.2 %
TTWO opened at $225.38 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $225.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01.
Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
