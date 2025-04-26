Stifel Financial Corp Buys 11,567 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 330,379 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $19,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Palliser Capital UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 989,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,188,000 after purchasing an additional 674,117 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,606,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1,773.2% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 426,922 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,384,000 after purchasing an additional 404,131 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $20,026,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,721,690 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after buying an additional 339,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO opened at $60.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $74.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

RIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 20th. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

