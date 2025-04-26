Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $45.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.13. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSTG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $76.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $285,429.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 90,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,022.93. This represents a 7.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

