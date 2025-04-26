IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,093,000 after buying an additional 3,493,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,288,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chewy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,489,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,345,000 after purchasing an additional 399,330 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,866,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 4,577.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,191,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,302 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $285,209.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,901.60. The trade was a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 83,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,345,560.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 334,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,368,720. This trade represents a 20.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 537,831 shares of company stock worth $20,246,710 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Chewy Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE CHWY opened at $36.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.68. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $40.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.75.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

