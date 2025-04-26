Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $20,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 465,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,713,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Down 1.0 %

Public Storage stock opened at $290.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.93. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.31 and a twelve month high of $369.99.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $349.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Public Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $333.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.25.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

