OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 27,138 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $206.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $232.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.01.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total value of $925,700.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,038.57. This trade represents a 29.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

