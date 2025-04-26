OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,069 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,197,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,400.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,509,717 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,393,000 after buying an additional 1,409,116 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,664,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $357,638,000 after buying an additional 631,787 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $130,772,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 18,281.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 575,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,743,000 after acquiring an additional 572,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LNG opened at $233.23 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.03 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.35.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.15.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

