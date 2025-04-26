OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 122.49%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

