OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $854,000 in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 71,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOMA. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Systrade AG acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LOMA opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

