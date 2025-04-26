State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,279,000 after buying an additional 37,734 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,412,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,259,000 after acquiring an additional 34,305 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,160,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,999,000 after purchasing an additional 74,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $412,258,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 809,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,810,000 after purchasing an additional 191,385 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $437.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $419.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $548.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

