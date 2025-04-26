OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6,321.4% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,063,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969,398 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,982,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,066,000 after purchasing an additional 273,109 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,664,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,139,000 after purchasing an additional 403,382 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,553,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,340,000 after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,409,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,386,000 after purchasing an additional 41,672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.96.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

