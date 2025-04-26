Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Paylocity by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 489.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total value of $5,116,777.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,862,200. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $191.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.76. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $129.94 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 14.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCTY. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Paylocity from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.47.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

