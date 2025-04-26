OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,601 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIAL. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after purchasing an additional 228,888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 721.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 198,288 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 1,111,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after buying an additional 182,219 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIAL opened at $17.91 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79.

About Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

