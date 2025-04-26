OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,608 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSMP. Tlwm lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 114,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $24.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $0.0533 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

