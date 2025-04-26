Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury trimmed its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury owned 0.05% of Chart Industries worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,609,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chart Industries by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,178,000 after buying an additional 291,520 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 10,372.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 246,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,087,000 after acquiring an additional 244,378 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,543,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $16,631,000.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.35 per share, with a total value of $52,622.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,698,083.10. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $147.89 per share, with a total value of $25,880.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 475 shares in the company, valued at $70,247.75. The trade was a 58.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.67.

Chart Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

GTLS opened at $135.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $220.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.68.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.54). Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

