First Trust Advisors LP Has $23.10 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,816 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Dover worth $23,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Ecofi Investissements SA boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 19,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DOV opened at $169.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $143.04 and a 12-month high of $222.31.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Dover from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $230.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dover in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.50.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

